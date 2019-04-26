Warm Las Vegas weekend forecast, storms possible Monday

Vapor trails left behind by airplanes are seen above the Stratosphere tower in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Las Vegas Valley is in for a warm weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures about 10-12 degrees above normal will continue Friday through Sunday, meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

Friday and Saturday high temperatures are forecast for 95 degrees and Sunday is expected a high of 90, he said.

A storm system will enter the valley come Monday, bringing a 30 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms and a 10-degree drop in temperatures, with a high of 80, he added.

A 20 percent chance for rain and a high of 81 is projected for Tuesday, according to the weather service.