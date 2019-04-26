MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Warm Las Vegas weekend forecast, storms possible Monday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2019 - 5:52 am
 
Updated April 26, 2019 - 5:58 am

The Las Vegas Valley is in for a warm weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures about 10-12 degrees above normal will continue Friday through Sunday, meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

Friday and Saturday high temperatures are forecast for 95 degrees and Sunday is expected a high of 90, he said.

A storm system will enter the valley come Monday, bringing a 30 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms and a 10-degree drop in temperatures, with a high of 80, he added.

A 20 percent chance for rain and a high of 81 is projected for Tuesday, according to the weather service.

