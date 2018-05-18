Warm, light breezes for Electric Daisy Carnival weekend

Don’t worry about adding a jacket to your Electric Daisy Carnival ensemble: Overnight temperatures will stay warm through the weekend.

Costumed performers make their way past the entrance ofKinetic Field on the first night of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, June 16, 2017. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Light winds are forecast for the next few days, according to the National Weather Service, but they won’t grow stronger than about 10 mph.

Friday’s forecast has a high of 89 degrees with clear, sunny skies. Saturday’s morning low should dip to about 70, just before sunrise, the weather service said.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 91. Sunday’s morning low should be 71, the weather service said.

Winds may be a little stronger on Sunday morning, the weather service said, but will diminish by sunset.

Early-rising festivalgoers will see a low of about 70 as they pack up and head out on Monday. The high will dip to about 86, the weather service said.

Temperatures should rise through next week, the weather service said, with a highs near 87 forecast for Tuesday, 91 on Wednesday and 93 on Thursday.

