Warm start but cooler midweek for Las Vegas

Las Vegans can expect a sunny, warm start to the week before winds kick up midweek, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday could be the first time this year that the valley sees a high temperature of 80 degrees, weather service meteorologist Kate Guillet said Sunday morning.

Temperatures are expected to near 72 degrees Sunday afternoon, before dipping to 51 degrees overnight, Guillet said. Monday will be warmer, with a high temperature of 77 degrees and an overnight low of 51 degrees.

Skies both days will be mostly sunny, Guillet said.

Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will climb to 80 degrees in the afternoon, as clouds begin moving into the valley and winds blow 15 to 20 mph, she said. Tuesday’s forecast high temperature is about 8 degrees above the normal high temperature for this time of year – 72 degrees – Guillet said.

The low temperature Tuesday night will be 56 degrees, before temperatures reach 75 degrees midday Wednesday.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy, but the valley will remain dry, Guillet said.

“The Spring Mountains may see an isolated shower,” with chances for rain near 20 percent, but Las Vegas won’t get any of the moisture, she said.

The weather service forecasts winds 20 to 25 mph Wednesday, but they should taper off Thursday and Friday, with breezes blowing 10 mph or slower both days, Guillet said. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be 69 and 71 degrees, respectively, with low temperatures near 50 degrees both nights.

