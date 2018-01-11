Warm, sunny days ahead in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley is heading into another warm sunny weekend.

The Hi Roller on the Las Vegas Strip (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley is heading into another warm sunny weekend.

Friday’s high is forecast to reach 65 degrees, followed by 64-degree highs Saturday and Sunday. The valley should expect sunny or mostly sunny skies through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Overnight lows forecast for the weekend are about 45 degrees.

The weather service said winds could gust to about 20 mph Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise, winds will remain light.

Next week will start out with a 65-degree high Monday and Tuesday.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this story.