Warm, sunny in Las Vegas Valley for Easter weekend

Easter weekend will stay warm and sunny in the valley before strong winds return at the start of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday’s forecast high is 82 degrees, and on Easter Sunday the high will climb to 87 degrees.

“It’s going to be a windy week,” Meteorologist Caleb Steele said.

Winds will start up Sunday evening, with light winds gusting up to 30 mph that will continue through Monday, Steele said. Winds will increase on Tuesday, gusting 30-40 mph and will lighten up on Wednesday.

Monday’s forecast high is 85 degrees, and temperatures are forecast to fall to 83 degrees on Tuesday and 81 on Wednesday before dropping down to 77 on Thursday.

Steele said winds are forecast to increase again on Thursday and Friday.

