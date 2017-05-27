ad-fullscreen
Warm, sunny Memorial Day weekend in Las Vegas Valley

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 27, 2017 - 7:57 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley is heading into a warm and sunny Memorial Day weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Saturday should reach a high of 92 degrees with light 5-10 mph breezes in the afternoon that should last through Sunday, the weather service said. Sunday will stay clear and sunny with a forecast 95-degree high for the day.

Memorial Day should warm up to about 99 degrees, the weather service said, and Tuesday could reach triple-digit temperatures with a forecast high of 101 degrees.

The rest of next week will be slightly cooler, but temperatures should still be in the mid- to upper-90s, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

