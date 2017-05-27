Warm, sunny Memorial Day weekend in Las Vegas Valley

An American flag, framed by the High Roller, flutters in the breeze in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 27, 2017. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

The Las Vegas Valley is heading into a warm and sunny Memorial Day weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Saturday should reach a high of 92 degrees with light 5-10 mph breezes in the afternoon that should last through Sunday, the weather service said. Sunday will stay clear and sunny with a forecast 95-degree high for the day.

Memorial Day should warm up to about 99 degrees, the weather service said, and Tuesday could reach triple-digit temperatures with a forecast high of 101 degrees.

The rest of next week will be slightly cooler, but temperatures should still be in the mid- to upper-90s, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.