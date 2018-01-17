Warm, sunny weather in Las Vegas to give way to clouds, cooling

Clouds are expected to roll into the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday ahead of a weekend cool-down that will see high temperatures dip into the mid-50s, the National Weather Service says.

Temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley will remain warm and sunny for at least one more day before clouds move in ahead of a weekend cool-down, the National Weather Service said.

Wednesday’s forecast high of 66 degrees should be accompanied by mostly sunny skies, the weather service said. Thursday and Friday show highs near 66 degrees with lows in the mid- to high-40s with partly cloudy skies.

Winds on Friday could gust between 30 and 40 mph, but are expected to die down over the weekend.

The valley will see a 20 percent chance of rain Friday night that is expected to carry over into Saturday morning, the weather service said. Saturday and Sunday show highs near 55 degrees and lows of 43 degrees and 36 degrees, respectively.

Skies are expected to be mostly sunny over the weekend.

