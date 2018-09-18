Warm, sunny weather this week in Las Vegas Valley

It will be dry and sunny but cooler in the Las Vegas Valley this week, according to the National Weather Service.
“Highs are generally decreasing by a degree or two throughout the next five days,” said weather service meteorologist Trevor Boucher.
The weather service forecasts highs of 99 on Tuesday; 96 on Wednesday; 95 on Thursday and Friday; and 96 on Saturday.
No rain is in the forecast through the weekend.
“It’s just dry and sunny,” Boucher said. “Sunscreen is a good idea.”
