Warm, sunny weather this week in Las Vegas Valley

It will be dry and sunny but cooler in the Las Vegas Valley this week, according to the National Weather Service.

A view of the Las Vegas Strip from Exploration Peak Park in southwest Las Vegas. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

It will be dry and sunny but cooler in the Las Vegas Valley this week, according to the National Weather Service.

“Highs are generally decreasing by a degree or two throughout the next five days,” said weather service meteorologist Trevor Boucher.

The weather service forecasts highs of 99 on Tuesday; 96 on Wednesday; 95 on Thursday and Friday; and 96 on Saturday.

No rain is in the forecast through the weekend.

“It’s just dry and sunny,” Boucher said. “Sunscreen is a good idea.”

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.