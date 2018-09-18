Weather

Warm, sunny weather this week in Las Vegas Valley

September 18, 2018 - 8:35 am
 

It will be dry and sunny but cooler in the Las Vegas Valley this week, according to the National Weather Service.

“Highs are generally decreasing by a degree or two throughout the next five days,” said weather service meteorologist Trevor Boucher.

The weather service forecasts highs of 99 on Tuesday; 96 on Wednesday; 95 on Thursday and Friday; and 96 on Saturday.

No rain is in the forecast through the weekend.

“It’s just dry and sunny,” Boucher said. “Sunscreen is a good idea.”

