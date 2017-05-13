Warm, sunny weekend ahead for Las Vegas Valley

Jacob Landon, 6, gets a fishing lessons from his father Jermey at Lorenzi Lake Park during a sunny morning on Monday, April 18, 2016. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley is expecting a sunny and warm weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday is expected a high of 83 degrees with clear skies and light winds around 10 mph, meteorologist Jim Harrison said.

Come Sunday, the valley will see an 84-degree-high and winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, Harrison said.

The valley is expected to cool down slightly with a 77-degree-high and light breezes around 10 to 15 mph.

