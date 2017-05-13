ad-fullscreen
Weather

Warm, sunny weekend ahead for Las Vegas Valley

By Jessica Terrones Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2017 - 9:05 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley is expecting a sunny and warm weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday is expected a high of 83 degrees with clear skies and light winds around 10 mph, meteorologist Jim Harrison said.

Come Sunday, the valley will see an 84-degree-high and winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, Harrison said.

The valley is expected to cool down slightly with a 77-degree-high and light breezes around 10 to 15 mph.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
