Warm, sunny weekend ahead for Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley is expecting a sunny and warm weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Saturday is expected a high of 83 degrees with clear skies and light winds around 10 mph, meteorologist Jim Harrison said.
Come Sunday, the valley will see an 84-degree-high and winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, Harrison said.
The valley is expected to cool down slightly with a 77-degree-high and light breezes around 10 to 15 mph.
