Warm, sunny weekend expected for Las Vegas Valley

A warm and sunny weekend is in store for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

A high of 78 is expected Saturday, with light winds less than 10 mph meteorologist Trevor Boucher said.

“It’ll be very nice today, clear skies and plenty of sunshine,” he said.

Sunday’s high will jump up to 85 degrees.

By Monday, the valley could see its first 90 degree day of the year, Boucher said.

A storm system will enter the valley Tuesday, bringing a cold front and high winds, according to the weather service.

A high of 83 degrees and winds of more than 30 mph are projected most of the day Tuesday.

A high of 73 is expected for, he said.

Highs the remainder of next week will linger around the low 70s, Boucher said, “right around normal,” he added.