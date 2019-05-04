Warm, sunny weekend forecast for Las Vegas

A warm and sunny weekend is in store for the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A warm and sunny weekend is in store for the Las Vegas Valley, before a low pressure system brings cooler temperatures and possible rain next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday and Sunday each are expected to feature clear, sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees, meteorologist Andrew Gorelow said.

A low pressure system will enter the valley on Monday, bringing almost a 10-degree drop in temperatures, Gorelow said. Monday will see a high of 81.

By Tuesday, the valley will see partly cloudy skies with a 10 percent chance for showers, he said. The high Tuesday will be 79.

Rain chances will continue to increase throughout next week with a 20 percent chance on Wednesday and a 30 percent chance on Thursday.

Wednesday and Thursday have forecast highs of 79 and 82, respectively, Gorelow said.