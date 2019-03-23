Warm, sunny weekend in store for Las Vegas Valley

A woman walks past trees in bloom at Cornerstone Park in the morning sun Tuesday, March. 19, 2019, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A warm and sunny weekend is expected for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday and Sunday will each see highs of 72 degrees, meteorologist Kate Guillet said.

The valley will experience winds ranging from 15 to 20 miles per hour with gusts ranging from 25 to 35 mph Saturday afternoon, Guillet said.

Temperatures will continue to rise going into next week, Guillet said, as Monday has a forecast high of 78 and Tuesday a forecast high of 80.

Come Wednesday, winds will return to the valley ranging from 10 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts ranging from 20 to 25 mph, Guillet said. Wednesday will have a high of 75.