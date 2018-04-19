Weather

Warm temperatures, sunny skies in store for Las Vegas Valley

April 19, 2018 - 8:04 am
 
Warmer temperatures are on the way for the Las Vegas Valley after a brief dip.

Friday kicks off a warming trend in the valley, the National Weather Service said, with a high near 81 and sunny skies throughout the day. Winds will be calmer on Friday but could still gust up to 25 mph in some parts of the valley, the weather service said.

Saturday’s high should reach 85, and Sunday should be hot and sunny with a 90-degree high, the weather service said.

Highs next week should be warm with 93 on Monday, 91 on Tuesday and 88 on Wednesday, the weather service said.

While the typical high for this time of year is about 80, meteorologist Chris Outler said, it’s not unusual for a stretch of days near and above 90 in late April.

Lows should bottom out at 52 and 58 on Friday and Saturday, while lows from Sunday through Wednesday should remain in the mid-60s.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.

