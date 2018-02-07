Warm temps continue in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will see a few more days of warm and sunny weather before temperatures start to fall.

Jefferson Enriquez, 2, plays with his father, Ivan, at Lorenzi Park on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week with a high of 70 degrees, the weather service said. On Thursday the high should jump up to about 75 degrees, and Friday and Saturday also should reach about 75.

The valley should continue to see light, sporadic winds through Friday evening, the weather service said.

Sunday’s high will fall to near 68 degrees, the weather service said, which is about average for this time of year. Monday’s forecast high is also 68, and by Tuesday temperatures will fall again to about 65 degrees, the weather service said.

