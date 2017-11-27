ad-fullscreen
Warm temps continue with winds gusting up to 40 mph

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2017 - 7:20 am
 
Updated November 27, 2017 - 7:51 am

The Las Vegas Valley will see high winds today and lower temperatures through the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s forecast high is 73 degrees, about 12 degrees higher than the average temperature for this time of year, the weather service said. Monday also will bring high winds throughout the valley that could gust up to 40 mph.

Tuesday will cool down to 63 degrees with breezy winds, the weather service said, and Wednesday should stay calm with a 67-degree high.

The forecast high for Thursday is 66 degrees, and Friday’s high should reach 67, the weather service said. Average tempuratures for this time of year are in the low 60s.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

