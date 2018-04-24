Warm temps for Las Vegas Valley ahead of weekend cooling

The Las Vegas Valley will stay warm and sunny for the next few days as above-average highs continue to rise.

The High Roller on the Las Vegas Strip. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley will stay warm and sunny for the next few days as above-average highs continue to rise.

Normal highs for this time of year are in the low 80s, the weather service said, but the ups and downs the valley has seen over the past few weeks are typical of spring weather patterns.

Tuesday’s forecast has a high of 92 degrees, followed by highs of 93 on Wednesday and 95 on Thursday, the weather service said.

By Friday, another low-pressure system will move in, bringing winds and cooling temperatures. Friday’s forecast high is 92, the weather service said, and winds should start to pick up in the afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to fall over the weekend with a highs near 87 on Saturday and 80 on Sunday.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.