Warm temps, plenty of sunshine to blanket Las Vegas Valley

There will be plenty of sunshine and warm weather across the Las Vegas Valley through the rest of the week. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rainy days are behind us and temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley are set to rise well above normal for this time of year.

Tuesday will kick off the warming trend with a high of 80 degrees, the National Weather Service said. Wednesday will see a morning low near 61 before the high rises to about 81. Light winds will pick up in the afternoon and should last through Wednesday evening.

Thursday’s morning low also will reach about 61, the weather service said. The high temperature should reach 83 on Thursday and 84 on Friday.

Normal highs for this time of year are typically in the upper-70s, the weather service said. Saturday and Sunday should both see highs near 85.

Temperatures are forecast to fall at the start of next week.

