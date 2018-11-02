Warm temps through the weekend in Las Vegas Valley

Highs in the Las Vegas Valley will stay unseasonably warm for the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs in the Las Vegas Valley will stay unseasonably warm for the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday’s forecast has a high of 80 degrees, the weather service said, but highs for this time of year are typically in the lower 70s.

The valley will cool down slightly over the weekend, with highs of 77 and 78 forecast for Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The weather service said morning lows will fall to near 58 for both days.

Next week will kick off with a morning low of about 56 and highs of 77 on Monday and Tuesday. Highs are forecast to fall again in the second half of the week.

