Warm temps through the weekend in Las Vegas Valley

The weekend will be warm and sunny, but monsoon weather could return to the Las Vegas Valley at the start of next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will be hot through the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Friday should stay dry with a forecast high of 104 degrees, the weather service said. Saturday and Sunday will warm up to 107 and 108, respectively.

Temperatures will start to fall at the first of the week, and the valley should see a slight chance of thunderstorms. Monday’s forecast high is 105 degrees and Tuesday should drop down to 100, the weather service said.

By Wednesday temperatures will start to rise again, with a possible 104-degree high and an even lower chance for showers, according to the weather service.

