Warm temps with wind for Thursday in Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas Valley will have warm temperatures with some wind on Thursday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A warm and breezy Thursday is expected for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday will see a high of 75 degrees with winds ranging from 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon, meteorologist John Salmen said.

Friday through Sunday’s forecast have sunny skies and warm temperatures, he said. Friday’s high will be 73, with 74 on Saturday and 76 on Sunday.

The valley will warm up even more on Monday with a high of 81, Salmen said. Partly cloudy skies are also predicted.