Warm today but cold front heading into Las Vegas Valley

The week will start out warm, but temperatures will drop on Tuesday as an incoming cold front brings gusty winds into the Las Vegas Valley.

Gusty winds are expected to move into the Las Vegas Valley on Monday. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Monday’s high for Las Vegas should reach 82, the National Weather Service said, which is a few degrees above the normal high for this time of year. Gusty winds will pick up on Monday evening as the cold front moves into the valley. Winds could reach speeds of 25 mph.

Those winds will continue into Tuesday as the high drops to about 74, the weather service said. Winds will diminish slightly on Wednesday, reaching sustained speeds of up to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph that should last through the end of the week. Wednesday’s high will be about 72.

Highs will rise during the second half of the week, with 76 forecast for Thursday and 79 for Friday, the weather service said. There’s a chance that weekend highs could reach the low 80s again as the cold front moves on.

