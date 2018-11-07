Warm today but cold front moving into Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will see one more unseasonably warm day before a cold front hits Southern Nevada.

Temperatures will be in the mid-70s on Wednesday but a cold front is headed to Southern Nevada. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Average highs for this time of year are about 70 degrees, but the National Weather Service has forecast a high of 75 for Wednesday.

That cold front will hit the valley on Thursday, the weather service said, dropping the high for the day down to about 66. The morning low will be 53.

Friday will start out with a morning low near 44, and overnight lows will stay in the low to mid-40s through the weekend, the weather service said. Friday’s high should reach 65, and Saturday and Sunday should see highs near 66 and 64, respectively.

