Warm weather ahead in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley can look forward to warm weather in the week ahead, the National Weather Service said.

The Las Vegas skyline is seen from Hollywood Boulevard near Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A forecast high of 65 and overnight low of 46 is expected Sunday and Monday. Some high clouds will be “hanging around,” meteorologist Kate Guillet said, which are expected to gradually increase leading up to the weekend.

A 63-degree high is forecast Tuesday through Thursday, according to the weather service.

“It’s gonna be fairly quiet for much of the week,” Guillet said. “Not much change in the forecast until probably Friday.”

A 15 to 20 percent chance of showers will come Friday as a storm system moves through the valley. The weather service also expects sustained 20 mph winds with gusts reaching 35 mph Friday.

“It looks like we’re gonna get a bit of a cooldown next weekend after that weather system,” said Guillet of the forecast weekend highs in the mid-50s.

