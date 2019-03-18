Warm weather, chance for rain in Las Vegas Valley forecast

With temperatures reaching the mid-70s, Monday and Tuesday will be perfect days to take a walk at Vivaldi Park in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye)

After a warm Monday in the Las Vegas Valley, Tuesday is expected to follow suit, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday topped out at 77 degrees and had clear skies, the weather service said. A high of 77, partly cloudy skies and 10 to 15 mph winds are in Tuesday’s forecast, ahead of a cooldown expected midweek.

There is a 20 percent chance of rain Wednesday morning, meteorologist Alex Boothe said. Chances increase to 40 percent on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.

“Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning is the best period for rainfall,” Boothe said.

Highs of 70 and 64 are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. The cooler weather won’t last, Boothe said.

Friday is expected to have dry conditions and a high of 69.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.