Warm weather continues through weekend in Las Vegas Valley

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 24, 2017 - 7:28 am
 

Temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley will stay above average through the weekend before falling again at the start of next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday and Saturday should both see highs of 78 degrees, the weather service said. Saturday’s high could beat the previous record of 76 degrees for that day.

Normal temperatures for this time of year are in the low 60s, the weather service said.

Sunday’s forecast high of 79 could break a record, the weather service said, but temperatures will drop sharply at the start of the week.

Monday’s forecast high is 70 degrees with breezy winds. Tuesday’s high will drop down to 64 degrees with 15-25 mph winds that could gust up to 35 mph, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

