Warm weather expected for New Year’s Eve in the Las Vegas Valley

The nighttime low during New Year’s Eve celebrations in the Las Vegas Valley will be above average, the National Weather Service said.

People cross Las Vegas Boulevard at Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

The high on Sunday is expected to reach 64 degrees during the day, but temperatures will dip to a 44-degree low as the valley welcomes the new year. The normal low for this time of year, according to the weather service, is 38 degrees.

Patches of high clouds on Sunday will decrease throughout the day, and the cloud cover should not affect the fireworks display on the Strip.

“The clouds are 22,000 feet high,” meteorologist Caleb Steele said.

Weather conditions are expected to hold steady the first week of the new year.

“Still quiet, pretty much no wind, and probably no chances of rain through at least Friday,” Steele said.

Monday will see a high of 66 degrees, followed by highs near 64 degrees Tuesday through Friday.

