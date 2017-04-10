Warm weather expected for next few days in Las Vegas Valley

Visitors watch the ducks in Sunset Park in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Mild temperatures are forecast for this week in the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.

Monday should reach 76 degrees, meteorologist Kate Guillet said. No winds threaten the valley and skies should stay mostly sunny.

A slight warm-up period follows Monday, Guillet said. Tuesday should hit 82 degrees; Wednesday, 85 degrees; and Thursday, 82 degrees.

The average high temperature for this time of year is 77 degrees, Guillet said.

Lows through the week should stay in the upper 50s to low 60s, the national weather service said.

Some breeziness picks up on Thursday, Guillet said. Until then, the valley can expect little wind and plenty of sunshine.

