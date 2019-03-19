Warm weather giving way to chance of rain in Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas can expect a warm Tuesday, March 19, 2019, and a chance of rain on Tuesday. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley will see a warm Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A high of 77 degrees and cloudy skies are expected Tuesday, meteorologist Andrew Gorelow said.

There will be a 40 percent chance of scattered showers on Wednesday, he said. A high of 70 is forecast.

A 40 percent chance of rain will continue Thursday with a high of 64.

The valley will see clear skies Friday and a predicted high of 69, Gorelow said.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be 71 and 72, respectively. There is also a 30 percent for showers on Saturday, Gorelow said.