Warm weather giving way to chance of rain in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will see a warm Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
A high of 77 degrees and cloudy skies are expected Tuesday, meteorologist Andrew Gorelow said.
There will be a 40 percent chance of scattered showers on Wednesday, he said. A high of 70 is forecast.
A 40 percent chance of rain will continue Thursday with a high of 64.
The valley will see clear skies Friday and a predicted high of 69, Gorelow said.
Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be 71 and 72, respectively. There is also a 30 percent for showers on Saturday, Gorelow said.
