Warm weather, highs in high 90s approaching fast for Las Vegas

Warm weather returns to the Las Vegas Valley with high temperatures 80 on Thursday, May 3, 2018, and then in the 90s the rest of the week. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley will see another cool day before temperatures approach and surpass the 90-degree mark for the rest of the week.

Thursday’s forecast high is 80 degrees with no sign of the scattered showers that left the valley soggy and overcast the past few days, according to the National Weather Service. The valley should stay dry, but dark clouds will linger .

A funnel cloud was spotted Wednesday, meteorologist Reid Wolcott said. A funnel cloud is the precursor to a tornado, but the one seen near the Providence community on the northwest edge of town didn’t reach the ground.

If you said funnel cloud, you're right! #vegasweather #nvwx pic.twitter.com/tpLBeeY1WG — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 2, 2018

Friday should stay mostly sunny with a forecast high near 87 degrees, Wolcott said, adding the morning low will dip to 62 degrees.

Temperatures will climb back into the 90s on Saturday with a forecast high near 93, he said. Saturday’s morning low is expected to be 67 degrees.

Winds will start to pick up on Sunday and could gust up to 20 mph in some parts of the valley. Sunday’s high is predicted to be 97 degrees with a forecast low of 71 degrees.

The average high for this time of year is about 81 degrees, the weather service said.

Temperatures will remain in the 90s at the start of next week, with a forecast high of 95 on Monday and 98 on Tuesday.

Wednesday, the predicted high temperature is 99 degrees.

The temperature has yet to reach 100 degrees this year.

