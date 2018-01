Warm, sunny weather will continue into next week in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Warm temperatures continue in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Friday’s high is forecast for 64 degrees, and Saturday should reach 65, the weather service said. Light winds should pick up Friday and will last through Sunday.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday’s forecasts have 64-degree highs, the weather service said, with overnight lows between 42 and 44 degrees.

