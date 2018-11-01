Warm weather to continue through weekend in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Valley will stay warm and sunny through the weekend, but cooler temperatures are on the way.

The sun peeks over the horizon on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 in the central Las Vegas Valley. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The National Weather Service’s high for Thursday is 77 degrees, along with light winds that will linger through Friday and Saturday.

Friday will start out with a morning low near 59 before ascending to a high of about 79, the weather service said.

Winds will pick up over Friday night and will reach sustained speeds of about 10-15 mph on Saturday, with occasional gusts up to 20 mph. Saturday’s forecast high is 78, and Sunday should stay calm and clear with a high near 79.

The valley will start to cool down at the start of next week, with highs near 75 forecast for Monday and Tuesday, the weather service said. Wednesday’s high should dip to about 73.

