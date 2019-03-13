Warm weather will follow windy Wednesday in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will be dry with clearing skies and windy on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A windy Wednesday will give way to a warmer weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory will remain in effect in Las Vegas until 4 p.m. after a cold front brought winds and cooler than normal temperatures.

“We will be dry with clearing skies,” meteorologist Ashley Wolf said. “We’ll have more sun than we have the last week or so, but it will be windy, probably 30 to 35 mph out of the northwest, especially in the late morning and early afternoon.”

Wednesday’s high will be 58 degrees with an overnight low of 40.

The winds will begin to taper off Wednesday night leading to a high of 60 on Thursday.

“It looks like a nice pattern change,” Wolf said. “No rain is expected. We’ll see more sun than clouds through the end of the week and we will have a slow warming trend the second half of the week.”

Thursday’s low will be 42.

Friday’s forecast calls for a high of 63 followed by 69 on Saturday and 72 on Sunday.

“Saturday will be the sunnier of the two days,” Wolf said.

