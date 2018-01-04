Weather

Warm weather with temps in the 60s in Las Vegas Valley

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2018 - 7:15 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley will stay warm through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday’s forecast high is 65 degrees and Friday should reach a high of 66, the weather service said.

Winds should pick up to a light 3-5 mph overnight and will continue through Saturday evening.

Saturday will see another forecast 66-degree high, the weather service said, and Sunday’s forecast high is 65 degrees.

Next week will start out slightly cooler, with a forecast high of 63 degrees on Monday.

The valley’s dry streak could come to an end next week with a slight chance for thunderstorms forecast from Monday night through Wednesday.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

