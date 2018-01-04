Warm weather with temps in the 60s in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will stay warm through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Thursday’s forecast high is 65 degrees and Friday should reach a high of 66, the weather service said.
Winds should pick up to a light 3-5 mph overnight and will continue through Saturday evening.
Saturday will see another forecast 66-degree high, the weather service said, and Sunday’s forecast high is 65 degrees.
Next week will start out slightly cooler, with a forecast high of 63 degrees on Monday.
The valley’s dry streak could come to an end next week with a slight chance for thunderstorms forecast from Monday night through Wednesday.
Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.