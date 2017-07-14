ad-fullscreen
Weather

Warm weekend ahead for Las Vegas Valley

By Dana Rutkin Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2017 - 7:59 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley will see a warm weekend but a possibly rainy week, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday is expected to reach 109 degrees, with the valley remaining dry through Saturday, with a high of 111 degrees, meteorologist Clay Morgan said.

Sunday’s high will drop to 107 degrees, with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Monday through Wednesday will be cloudy with an average forecast high of about 102 degrees and about a 30% chance of thunderstorms.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @DanadRutkin on Twitter.

 

