Warm weekend before cool weather moves into Las Vegas Valley

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2017 - 8:10 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley will only see a few more days of above-average highs before temperatures drop, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will be sunny with a 69-degree high, the weather service said. The weekend will stay warm with 70-degree highs for Saturday and Sunday.

A cold front will move into the valley on Monday, bringing light winds and a forecast high of 58 degrees, the weather service said. Tuesday’s high should be 59 degrees, with a morning low of 38.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

