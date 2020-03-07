Warm weekend expected before chances of rain increase

The Las Vegas Valley is in for a seasonably warm weekend before rain chances pick up early next work week, according to the National Weather Service.

The Las Vegas Valley is in for a seasonably warm weekend before rain chances pick up early next work week, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with an expected high of 74, which is six degrees about the normal high for this time of year, meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

Saturday afternoon also could be breezy with gusts up to 20 to 30 mph, Pierce said. Sunday’s temperatures will drop a bit to 69 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

Monday will have an expected high of 70 before a “fairly warm” storm system moves into the valley, he said.

A 70 percent chance of rain is forecast for the valley on Tuesday and Wednesday, which have forecast highs of 66 and 69, respectively.

Snow is expected in the Spring Mountains during the storm system, but it’s unclear how much accumulation will take place. The snowfall only is expected to accumulate at elevations above 7,500 feet, which is about where the Mt. Charleston Lodge is, Pierce said.

In the valley, overnight lows through Wednesday are expected to be in mid to low 50s, the weather service said.

