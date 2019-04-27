Warm weekend expected for Las Vegas

Las Vegas will have a warm weekend before a weather system comes early next week, according to the National Weather Service. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Las Vegas will have a warm weekend before a weather system comes early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday will be warm and sunny with a high of 93 degrees, meteorologist John Adair said.

Sunday will be quite similar, with a high of 90 and increasing clouds later in the day, he said.

By Monday, the valley will have a 20 percent chance for showers and a high of 77, over 10 degrees cooler than what we’ve experienced in the last few days, Adair said.

A 20 percent chance for rain is also in the forecast for Tuesday, with a high of 82 and winds from the southwest around 15 to 25 mph, according to the weather service.

Wednesday is projected a high of 82 and clear, sunny skies.