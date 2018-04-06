Warm, windy weather expected in Las Vegas Valley this weekend

Strong winds paired with warm temperatures will dominate the Las Vegas Valley this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

High winds are expected Saturday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

Strong winds paired with warm temperatures will dominate the Las Vegas Valley this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures this weekend will run about 10 to 15 degrees above the normal 75-degree high for this time of year, the weather service said. Friday’s high is expected to be 87, followed by highs of 89 and 81 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Increasing winds Friday evening will lead to a wind advisory on Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. The weather service is expecting sustained winds between 25 to 35 mph Saturday, with gusts up to 50 mph.

Winds speeds will decrease to about 20 mph Sunday, which is “looking to be a breezy day” for the valley, meteorologist Andy Gorelow said.

No rain is expected this weekend, and temperature highs Monday through Wednesday are expected to be in the mid-80s.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.