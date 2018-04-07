Warm, windy weather this weekend in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will be warm and windy this weekend before a cold front midweek brings cooler temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Saturday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A wind advisory in the valley will be in effect between noon and 9 p.m. Saturday. The weather service expects gusts up to 45 mph, with the strongest winds occurring through 7 p.m. before tapering off. Winds should calm down by Sunday afternoon, the weather service said.

“The big weather stories for the week are the winds and a cooldown at some point in the week,” meteorologist Ashley Wolf said. “We’re watching for the potential of stronger winds at the end of the week, but things could change before get that far.”

Saturday has a forecast high of 90 degrees. Wolf said it would be the first time the valley hits a 90-degree high this year. A high of 83 is expected Sunday and Monday, followed by highs near 86 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

As a cold front sweeps the valley midweek, Wolf said, forecast highs will linger in the lower 70s.

No rain is expected through at least Friday, according to the weather service.

