Warm, windy week ahead for Las Vegas

People, who declined to give their names, fill their water bottles from a water fountain at Lorenzi Park during a hot Memorial Day on Monday, May 29, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley will reach triple-digit temperatures for the majority of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday will be sunny and hot, with a high of 104 degrees and winds up to 30 mph, meteorologist Jim Harrison said.

Winds will continue into Monday, with a forecast high of 103 degrees.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and reach highs of about 104 degrees, according to Harrison.

The weekend is expected to cool down, with highs in the low 90s.

