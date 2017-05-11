Warmer, breezy forecast through weekend in Las Vegas Valley

Warmer windy days are ahead for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday’s forecast high is 89 degrees, a 10-degree jump from Wednesday, the weather service said. The valley will continue to warm up on Friday with a forecast 92-degree high.

Winds will pick up Friday afternoon and should last through Tuesday, the weather service said. Friday’s winds could gust to 30 mph overnight, but will die down to light breezes by Saturday morning. Breezy conditions are forecast for the rest of the weekend and into the start of next week.

The weekend will be warm and sunny, with an 85-degree high on Saturday and 84 degrees Sunday, the weather service said. Monday’s forecast high is 79.

