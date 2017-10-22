Warmer, sunny in the Las Vegas Valley this week

The Las Vegas Valley will be sunny and warm this week until a slight drop in weekend temperatures, the National Weather Service said.

Ducks at Cornerstone Park in Henderson. (Morgan Lieberman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 83-degree high Sunday will be accompanied by sunny skies, which are expected to persist though the week.

“I can tell you there’s no chances of rain,” meteorologist Alex Boothe said. “But it’ll be pretty warm all week.”

Temperature highs through Wednesday will be 90 degrees, the weather service said, but a cold front moving into the valley Thursday will bring light winds and “keep us out of the 90s,” Boothe said.

An 85-degree high is expected Thursday, with a high of 79 on Friday to kick off the weekend.

