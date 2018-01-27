‘Warmer-than average’ temps expected beginning Sunday in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will see a warmer-than-average end to the month of January, the National Weather Service said.

A man walks past the under-construction Resorts World Las Vegas project near the Strip in Las Vegas on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

“We’re gonna be under the influence of an area of high pressure for much of the rest of the month,” meteorologist Barry Pierce said. “With these temperatures, we’ll be upward of about 10 degrees above normal.”

The average temperature for this time of year is 60 degrees.

Saturday’s forecast high will be the last of near-normal temperatures this month, the weather service said. The high of 61 degrees Saturday will be accompanied by mostly sunny skies.

Temperature highs are expected to increase to 69 degrees Sunday through Wednesday, and 71-degree high on Thursday will kick-start February, Pierce said.

No rain is forecast this weekend, but Pierce said the high-pressure system moving through Clark County “might start eating away” at the snow in the Spring Mountains.

“The ski areas have a little more snowpack, so that’ll be harder to get rid of,” he added. “But other areas that see more sunshine will start to see a diminishing snowpack.”

