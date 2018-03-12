Warmer weather in Las Vegas forecast before midweek cooling

Temperatures will reach 78 degrees on Tuesday, followed by a high of 69 on Wednesday, the weather service said. Lows through Wednesday are expected to be in the high 50s.

Cirrus clouds form above the unfinished The Drew property, formerly Fontainebleau, on the Las Vegas Strip on Monday, March 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Above-average temperatures are expected in the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday before a cooling-off midweek, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will reach 78 degrees on Tuesday, followed by a high of 69 on Wednesday, the weather service said. Lows through Wednesday are expected to be in the high 50s. The normal high temperature for this time of year is about 70.

Temperatures are expected to dip again for Thursday and Friday, which both show highs of 64. Highs over the weekend are expected to be about 60 degrees. Lows in the mid- to high-40s are slated to start Thursday and last through the weekend.

Clouds are expected in the valley through Saturday, the weather service said. Breezy conditions are also expected, but winds should settle down by Saturday, when a 30 percent chance of rain rolls into the valley.

