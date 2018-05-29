Warmer with light winds Tuesday in Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures are rising across the Las Vegas Valley, but gusty winds in the middle of the week will give residents a short break before triple-digit highs return.

Warm with light winds Tuesday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Temperatures are rising across the Las Vegas Valley, but gusty winds in the middle of the week will give residents a short break before triple-digit highs return.

Tuesday’s forecast has a high of 98 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, with light winds that will increase through Thursday.

Wednesday will start out with a morning low near 76 and 5-10 mph winds, the weather service said. By the afternoon the valley should hit a high of 100 as those winds pick up to 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.

The high for Thursday will dip down to 93 as winds reach sustained speeds of 15-20 mph, the weather service said. Winds could gust up to 30 mph across the valley and might be strong enough to budge trash cans and whip up dust and debris.

Winds will start to dissipate by Thursday night as the valley heads into another warming trend, the weather service said. Friday’s high should be 93, rising to 98 on Saturday and 101 on Sunday.

Monday should have sunny skies and a high near 102, the weather service said.

