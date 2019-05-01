Warming in store as cold front departs Las Vegas Valley

Fourth-grade students at Freedom Classical Academy play at Springs Preserve playground during their science field trip on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Temperatures will begin to climb Wednesday and continue to rise into the weekend as a cold front that ushered in cooler weather early this week exits the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday has a forecast high of 76 degrees, followed by 83 on Thursday, 88 on Friday and 91 on Saturday before dipping slightly to 88 on Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the lower to mid-60s through the period.

Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are expected through the weekend, interrupted only by a brief period of wind gusts up to around 25 mph on Sunday, according to the weather service.

“Not too bad for spring,” meteorologist Alex Boothe said.