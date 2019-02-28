Warming into 70s on Thursday in Las Vegas Valley

Elaine Wynn Elementary School students walk the trail during a field trip in Red Rock Canyon on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley will see the warmest day of the year so far on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday will see sunny skies and a high of 74 degrees, according to meteorologist Andrew Gorelow.

Friday will have partly cloudy skies and a high of 71 he said.

The valley has a 60 percent chance for rain on Saturday. By Sunday morning, rain chances will lower to about 20 percent. Both days will have highs of 67.

Over the weekend, Lee Canyon will see snowfall in areas above 7,500 feet, Gorelow said.

On Monday, the valley should have sunny skies and a high of 68.

The valley could possibly see rain again as early as Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday, rain chances will increase to 50 percent, Gorelow said.