Weather

Warming period expected in Las Vegas Valley

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2017 - 7:55 am
 

A quiet, warm week lies ahead for the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.

Friday’s forecast high is 8 degrees below the average for this time of year, the weather service said. It should reach 82 degrees.

A warming period follows, bringing highs of 88 on Saturday, 95 on Sunday, 99 on Monday and Tuesday and 98 on Wednesday.

Light winds are forecast through the week and should not exceed 10 mph, meteorologist Caleb Steele said.

Skies in the valley will be “generally pretty clear and sunny” all week, Steele said.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381.

TOP NEWS
