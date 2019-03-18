Warming temperatures, sunshine to blanket Las Vegas Valley

With temperatures reaching the mid-70s, Monday and Tuesday will be perfect days to take a walk at Vivaldi Park in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye)

A warm Monday and Tuesday will give way to a cool down midweek, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunny skies and a high of 77 degrees are forecast for Monday. Overnight, the low will drop to 55.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a high of 78 with 10 to 15 mph winds out of the south and slight chances for rain Tuesday night, meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

Chances for rain increase to 30 to 40 percent on Wednesday and temperatures cooling to 69.

“Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning is the best period for rainfall,” Boothe said.

Thursday will be the coolest day of the week, with temperatures expected to top out at 64.

Cooler temperatures won’t last, with temperatures hitting 70 on Friday, Boothe said.

