Warming trend begins ahead of weekend in Las Vegas Valley

Dry, sunny and slightly warmer weather has arrived in the Las Vegas Valley in time for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The Las Vegas Valley should see sunny skies through Saturday, followed by partly sunny skies on Sunday, meteorologist Kate Guillet said.

Occasional breezes are expected through the beginning of next week, but no rain is in the forecast, Guillet said.

Thursday afternoon’s temperatures should peak at 60 degrees before falling to 38 overnight, she said. Friday’s high is expected to be 59, ticking up to 62 on Saturday and 63 on Sunday. The typical high for this time of year is 59 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to top out at 63 again on Monday before falling to 59 on Tuesday, Guillet said.

Overnight lows are forecast to be in the low 40s through Monday, before dipping back into the upper 30s on Tuesday, Guillet said.

